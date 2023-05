“Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned at the 2022 Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD). At the same event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a virtual special address by video link.

Mr Zelensky’s call for pre-emptive actions to forestall violence by bigger powers such as Russia echoed the anxiety underlying Mr Kishida’s remarks – the fear that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would spark a wider conflagration in Asia.