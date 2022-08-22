Serena Williams and the mother of all dilemmas

Even a tennis star of superhuman ability bows to the truism that there’s never a good time to have a child

Jo Ellison
Serena Williams’ words reveal: When it’s about careers and families, women cannot have it all. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - "Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," writes Serena Williams for the cover scoop of this month's US Vogue. "If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family . . . But I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give."

Williams has decided to "evolve" away from tennis, as she puts it: she will probably play her final match next month. The news has been greeted with a shrug by many - she's at an age when any professional tennis player might choose to retire - but it's with a rare candour that Williams has discussed her reasons why.

