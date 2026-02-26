‘Selling a dream’: The French nuclear start-up that ran aground

NAAREA’s troubles come amid wider technical challenges faced by other SMR ventures to produce power like traditional nuclear plants (above).

In December 2023, the founder of French nuclear start-up NAAREA gathered employees and investors in Paris for a black-tie dinner and dance, at which it revealed a large model of the mini reactor it hoped would revolutionise the world of energy.

The gala capped an ebullient year for the group after it scored €10 million (S$14.9 million) in public subsidies and encapsulated the verve of its chief executive Jean-Luc Alexandre, according to people who know him and a person who attended the party.