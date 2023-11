Having high self-control is often seen as a good thing. It’s believed to be key to success in many aspects of life – whether that’s getting a promotion at work, sticking to your workout regime or resisting the temptation of a sweet treat when you’re watching what you eat.

But as suggested by a theory published by Professor Thomas Lynch in 2018, high self-control may not always be a good thing – and for some, it could be linked to certain mental health problems.