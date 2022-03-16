Section 377A and a new modus vivendi

In a significant decision last month, Singapore's apex court ruled that as the three appellants who are homosexual men do not face any real and credible threat of prosecution at this time, they did not have the requisite standing to pursue their constitutional challenges to Section 377A of the Penal Code (S377A).

Nevertheless, the ruling is, arguably, the most important for providing sexually active homosexual men with the full measure of accommodation contemplated by the Government and expressed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Parliament during the S377A debates in 2007.