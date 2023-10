It is a scene familiar to many parents. In this case, it is a family of five in Jurong. A mum, Ros (not her real name), switches on YouTube to entertain her youngest child, aged four, while preparing dinner.

Her second child, a girl, plays with toys on the floor as songs from the children’s TV series Baby Shark blare in the background. Ros’ oldest, a boy in secondary school, studies on his own at the dinner table.