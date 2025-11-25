Scrap PSLE? Let’s pause and think before another big education reform

Teaching children the unfamiliar concept of an exam has proven stressful and challenging, says the writer.

I’ve been interviewing secondary and post-secondary students as part of research on what well-being means to them. These conversations provided me with some fresh perspectives on how they perceive and manage academic and other stresses in their lives.

While exams were often mentioned as a source of stress, many spoke about coping through self-discipline, improving time management and learning to accept what they cannot change and move on.