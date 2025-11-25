For subscribers
Scrap PSLE? Let’s pause and think before another big education reform
Delaying or removing exams may spare anxiety today, but risks leaving students unprepared for real-world pressure.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Mary Foong-Fong Chong
Follow topic:
I’ve been interviewing secondary and post-secondary students as part of research on what well-being means to them. These conversations provided me with some fresh perspectives on how they perceive and manage academic and other stresses in their lives.
While exams were often mentioned as a source of stress, many spoke about coping through self-discipline, improving time management and learning to accept what they cannot change and move on.