Russia’s mutiny underscores oil’s fragility

It may have been a one-day mutiny led by an obscure figure, but the event is a reminder of the critical vulnerabilities of our current energy system

Liam Denning

Russia is the world's second-largest exporter of crude oil, and largest holder of nuclear weapons. PHOTO: REUTERS
Last Friday morning, one of the more diverting headlines about Russia concerned one of its diplomats apparently squatting on a plot of land in Canberra, defying the Australian government in a dispute over a new embassy. Nonplussed, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed this minion of Moscow as “some bloke standing on a blade of grass.” Ah, Russia.

Within 24 hours, headlines were instead debating a potential coup in the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil (and largest holder of nuclear weapons). A further turn around the sun later, we were all left wondering what, if anything really, had happened.

