For subscribers
Rubio’s Munich civility is a false dawn for Europe
Better manners fail to mask the continued Trumpian call for Europeans to join its MAGA cultural revolution and Washington’s pro-Russian bias.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The European audience for US Secretary of State Marco Rubio drew a collective sigh of relief at the reassuring message he delivered at the Munich Security Conference
he delivered at the Munich Security Conference– at least according to his German host and moderator Wolfgang Ischinger. If that was indeed the response, it would be a mistake.
The bar for improvement was low, after the contemptuous scolding that Vice-President J.D. Vance delivered from the same podium a year ago, and for sure Mr Rubio crossed it.