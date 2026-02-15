Straitstimes.com header logo

Rubio’s Munich civility is a false dawn for Europe

Better manners fail to mask the continued Trumpian call for Europeans to join its MAGA cultural revolution and Washington’s pro-Russian bias.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may have been less abrasive than Vice-President JD Vance but the substance of what he had to say at this year's Munich Security Conference was essentially the same, says the writer.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s packaging at 2026’s Munich Security Conference was much kinder than Vice-President J.D. Vance’s, but the substance of what he had to say was little different, says the writer.

The European audience for US Secretary of State Marco Rubio drew a collective sigh of relief at the reassuring message

he delivered at the Munich Security Conference

– at least according to his German host and moderator Wolfgang Ischinger. If that was indeed the response, it would be a mistake.

The bar for improvement was low, after the contemptuous scolding that Vice-President J.D. Vance delivered from the same podium a year ago, and for sure Mr Rubio crossed it.

