Round 2 in the battle of ‘political heirs’ and ‘newcomers’ for Indonesia’s presidency

Joko Widodo was a disruptor when he became president eight years ago. The 2024 election will see a return of the clash between new members of the two camps.

Johannes Nugroho

Mr Prabowo Subianto (far left) being congratulated by President Joko Widodo on becoming defence minister in 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
54 min ago

As Indonesia approaches its fifth direct presidential election in 2024, presidential and vice-presidential hopefuls have started coming forward to garner support from political parties. The emerging candidate pool can be divided into two camps: The “political heirs” – comprising candidates from established political dynasties and party elite – and the self-made “newcomers” who rose through the political ranks.

This breed of newcomer politicians is a phenomenon not even a decade old. It started when President Joko Widodo won in 2014 against Mr Prabowo Subianto. Mr Widodo had risen from humble beginnings – his family had no record of public service – whereas Mr Subianto, a retired army general, was formerly married to a daughter of the late president Suharto as well as being the son of Mr Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, a prominent economist who served as a minister during Mr Suharto’s tenure as well as that of his predecessor Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president.

