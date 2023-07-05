Ridout Road saga: Thorough airing of issues shows premium placed on integrity

There was recognition that queries about the matter were valid and these were addressed in detail.

Gillian Koh

The recent Parliament session was an important exercise in democratic governance which we should encourage more of. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Updated
1 min ago
Published
16 min ago
Parliament spent six hours on Monday discussing the ministerial statements on how two members of Singapore’s Cabinet came to rent state-owned, conserved heritage bungalows.

Several of its 12 opposition politicians sought clarifications on how the combined actions of ministers, civil servants and private sector intermediaries upheld codes and norms of state and commercial probity. They heard senior members of the front bench respond and commit to strengthening policies to keep government clean and fair.

