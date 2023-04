With crowds of people teeming across Orchard Road since Singapore’s tourism rebound and lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the mighty shopping belt is roaring back to life.

Business is so good, landlords have raised rents by 7.4 per cent year on year in the last quarter of 2022, at a faster pace than the 6.7 per cent uptick in retail space rentals in fringe and suburban areas and at a higher premium over other centrally located spaces in Marina Centre, City Hall and Bugis.