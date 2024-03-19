Return of Russia’s imperial quest: Who’s next after Ukraine?

The Cold War is widely considered to have concluded peacefully with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Given recent developments, perhaps not.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Although currently embroiled in Ukraine, Russia shows signs of preparing for another European offensive. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 05:38 AM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 05:00 AM
What should be done when a senior politician of a significant global power openly insults the serving head of state of another country by referring to him as a “Nazi bastard” and calls for that head of state to be hanged?

That’s precisely what Mr Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, prime minister, and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, did in a rant he recently published on social media. The target of his ire was Edgars Rinkevics, the President of Latvia, a small northern European state bordering Russia. And just in case anyone doubted his seriousness, Mr Medvedev not only accompanied his outburst with a gruesome picture of previous Russian public hangings; he also dismissed Latvia as a “non-existent” state.

