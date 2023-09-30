Retooling theatres for persons with disabilities

Watching a public performance with her son, who is on the autism spectrum, was once something Ms Lim Wei Ping could not imagine doing. She did not know how he would react and if it would upset other audience members unused to his behaviour.

All that changed eight years ago. While struggling to find suitable family activities during the school holidays, she wrote to the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay to ask if she and her son and other families who have children with autism could attend the rehearsal of an orchestra’s upcoming performance.