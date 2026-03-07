Rethinking online safety in the age of deepfakes and nudifiers

Artificial intelligence can be weaponised to create sexualised images. It may be time to set up an independent safety watchdog to minimise potential harm.

AI chatbot Grok has been used to “nudify” real people without consent, with images quickly shared across online networks.

In 2023, Ms Mathilda Huang was horrified to discover deepfake nude images of herself on “seedy websites” and had to spend time pursuing their removal. In 2024, schoolboys from the Singapore Sports School created and circulated deepfake nude images of female students and teachers. And now Grok – a chatbot developed by xAI and available on X and on mobile apps – has been used to “nudify” real people without consent, with images quickly shared across online networks.