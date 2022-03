An updated set of principles for institutional investors in Singapore will be launched at the end of this month, after an eight-week consultation process.

The Singapore Stewardship Principles for Responsible Investors (SSP) were introduced in 2016, and have been revised by a 10-member Steering Committee led by the Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC) - a non-profit organisation established by Temasek - and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange.