The elephant in the boardroom

Republicans are falling out of love with America Inc

That heralds risks for big business - and change for American capitalism.

The Economist
Former US president Donald Trump at a rally in April to give Ohio Republican candidates a boost ahead of their primary election. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To American executives, Mr Rob Portman is the ideal senator. Smart, reasonable and experienced, he served as the top trade representative and budget director for Mr George W. Bush, the Republican president from 2000 to 2008, before becoming a senator for Ohio more than a decade ago. Mr Portman has just one shortcoming: He is retiring.

The party's nominee to replace him is Mr J.D. Vance, backed by Mr Donald Trump, the most recent Republican president. Mr Vance calls big technology firms "enemies of Western civilisation" and casts elite managers as part of "the regime", with interests anathema to those of America's heartland.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top