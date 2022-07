In just under two weeks, Singapore will celebrate its 57th National Day. There is much Singaporeans have to be thankful for as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and reflect on how far the nation has come since independence.

Singapore's journey to this point has been indubitably exceptional - some have called it nothing less than a miracle. The question is: Can Singapore scale greater heights in the next 57 years, or will the nation invariably slide into middle-aged, developed country malaise?