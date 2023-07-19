Remote work is inevitable, and it can be better

Rather than trying to slow the WFH trend, employers should focus on how best to manage far-flung workers

Sarah Green Carmichael

Rather than trying to fight technology, organisations might be better served by figuring out how to address challenges of fully remote work, says the author. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Employees who work entirely from home are less creative and less productive, according to a new working paper from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Fully remote employees also receive less feedback and must spend more time coordinating. As a result, they work longer hours to keep up with their in-office peers.

But the researchers nevertheless predict we will see even more remote work in the future. That raises the question: If work from home (WFH) has so many drawbacks, why can we expect more of it? And maybe more important: If we will be doing more of it, how can we mitigate its downsides?

