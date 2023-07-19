Remote work is inevitable, and it can be better

Employees who work entirely from home are less creative and less productive, according to a new working paper from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Fully remote employees also receive less feedback and must spend more time coordinating. As a result, they work longer hours to keep up with their in-office peers.

But the researchers nevertheless predict we will see even more remote work in the future. That raises the question: If work from home (WFH) has so many drawbacks, why can we expect more of it? And maybe more important: If we will be doing more of it, how can we mitigate its downsides?