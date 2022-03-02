Reimagining ageing in place for the 'missing middle'

The elderly who are partially dependent and do not require intensive round-the-clock care in nursing homes need more facilities and options.

Chia Hui Xiang and Gabriel Lee Dao Ning
A senior citizen with her caregiver at a foodcourt. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Singapore has always espoused the philosophy of "ageing in place", meaning that seniors are encouraged to age in their own homes or within the communities where they live. Our policy approach leverages filial piety and leans on family members as the key pillar of support for the elderly.

The responsibility of ensuring that seniors can "age in place" has been largely shouldered by family members who care for their elderly relatives. In 2020, 473,700 households, amounting to 34.5 per cent of all resident households, had at least one elderly person living with them.

