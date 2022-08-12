Japan’s Cabinet reshuffle

Reforms at risk as Kishida plays it safe

New Cabinet line-up prioritises party unity and reflects a business as usual approach at a time when Japan faces big problems on many fronts.

James D. J. Brown  For The Straits Times
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (front) with his new Cabinet in Tokyo on Aug 10, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday prioritised stability and was aimed at achieving unity within his fractious Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The regrettable result is a politics-as-usual government that satisfies ruling party interests yet is ill-equipped to confront Japan's expanding list of problems.

Speaking a day earlier, Mr Kishida acknowledged that Japan is "facing some of the greatest challenges of the post-war period, both domestically and internationally". On his mind was Beijing's aggressive response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which included China's firing of five ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top