Redesigning a city for the new world of work

There is an opportunity post-pandemic to reimagine our urban areas and office buildings as spaces alive both day and night, at work and at play

Edwin Heathcote
A woman using her laptop on the lawn near Raffles Place MRT station on Aug 2, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In 1748, Giambattista Nolli published a map of Rome. It was like nothing that had been seen before.

It did not just depict the city as the spaces between the solid black forms of buildings but showed the real complexity of the metropolis at ground level. The map detailed the public and accessible interiors and courtyards, the churches and monastery gardens, the semi-public courts of palaces, the arcaded forecourts of public offices, the access alleys and covered lanes. It was the city as experienced on foot by an inhabitant familiar with a far more complex and nuanced use of space, both public and private, than the usual neutral bird's eye view.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top