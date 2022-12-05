Power Play

Red dates and Republicans – a foretaste of more Sino-US rows

With the Republicans taking control of the House next year, US relations with China are likely to be more contentious, leaving the Biden administration with even less room to manoeuvre.

Charissa Yong
US Correspondent
With Republicans in control of the House, and Democrats just as bent on competing with China, there is a ceiling on how much US-China relations can improve by. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
26 min ago
WASHINGTON- The red dates looked innocuous enough, sold alongside other ingredients for soups and herbal dishes on the shelves of Asian supermarkets in sprawling strip malls less than an hour’s drive from the White House.

But they were not supposed to have been there at all. The dates, which came from China’s Xinjiang region, had skirted a United States law banning products from there that are linked to forced labour, according to a report by the Uyghur Human Rights Project advocacy group in August.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

