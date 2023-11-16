Recycling is not the only answer to plastic pollution

The next round of talks on a UN global plastics treaty is taking place in Nairobi, and the hope is that the talks will yield the breakthrough on the issue the world desperately needs.

David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Only a fraction of all plastics is recycled because many are composed of different types of plastic. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Every year, Singapore has to contend with several thousand tonnes of plastic waste washed up on its beaches – an endless parade of discarded bottles, bags, food packets, rope and sachets. This is just part of a bigger planetary crisis, a growing tide of plastic waste driven by ever-increasing production and consumption that is overwhelming waste management systems. 

Recycling has long been the mantra for tackling plastic waste. But in reality, only a fraction of all plastics is recycled because many are composed of different types of plastic. In fact, many products are simply not designed with recycling and reuse in mind.

