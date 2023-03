I thought I would be more likely to witness “supermarket bag rage” than “recycling bin rage”, but I was wrong.

Most supermarkets in Singapore are set to charge at least five cents per disposable bag from July 3, 2023. Mutterings of unhappiness have surfaced over the impending addition to the cost of living. I have wondered whether we will witness raised voices and rows over plastic bags at checkout counters when the time comes. What I had not expected was my recent run-in with bin rage.