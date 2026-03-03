Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Reckless Trump jumps into Iran morass that is deeper than he thought

Regime change will be no easy matter as Iran’s system is more entrenched than the US President gave it credit for.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The strike on Iran has sparked protests across the US amid fears of a long-drawn conflict.

The strike on Iran has sparked protests across the US amid fears of a long-drawn conflict.

PHOTO: EPA

avatar-alt

Ravi Velloor

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

As the

US-Israeli strike on Iran

enters its fourth day, there are signs that what we just witnessed was not carefully thought out strategy so much as an act of recklessness, like a child wantonly kicking over the sand castle built by an unfriendly, smaller lad on another part of the beach.

See more on

Israel-Iran conflict

Iran

Israel

US foreign policy

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.