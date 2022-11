The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the new US National Security Strategy (NSS) highlight a resurgence of realpolitik.

The dim state of China-United States relations served as a backdrop to President Xi Jinping’s latest power consolidation. Heading into the CPC conclave, the General Secretary urged party cadres to grasp “the historical position”, focus on “strategic tasks” and face problems with a “fighting spirit”.