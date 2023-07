They make an intriguing pair of rivals: he in a brown suit and pork pie hat, she in a gingham dress and matching hair bow. His domain is a vast scientific research facility in New Mexico; hers is a fluorescent pink party house with a slide.

J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by an Irish actor, Cillian Murphy) spends his days corralling the finest scientific minds in America to create a nuclear bomb – work a colleague calls “the most important thing to ever happen in the history of the world”.