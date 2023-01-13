Rabbit or cat: Why the Chinese lunar calendar’s menagerie of creatures pops up across the region

As we count down to the new lunar year, Chinese families all over the world will be busy spring-cleaning and preparing for the feasting and extended family gatherings over the festive period. For some, the Year of the Tiger is best forgotten, with depressing global developments and a lingering shadow of the pandemic.

Whether one puts any store by astrological signs, it is fascinating to register that a few countries in East Asia – from Thailand and Vietnam to Japan and Korea – also observe the Chinese zodiac signs as part of their cultural beliefs and mark the passing of time in 12-year cycles. How did this come to be?