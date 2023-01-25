Quitting is the wrong way to deal with burnout

Ms Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand prime minister has sparked discussions about burnout and when is the “right time” to leave a job. Some have written admiringly about her decision to leave, saying she is being kind to herself and not overstaying her welcome – in contrast to many other world leaders.

One of the youngest holders of public office, Ms Ardern had become an international symbol for how to integrate work and personal life. She famously held her infant daughter while addressing the United Nations General Assembly. But now this narrative is marking her departure, with misogynistic headlines such as: “Can women really have it all?”

This attitude suggests that she did not know her limits, and maybe bit off more than she could chew. This is part of a larger misrepresentation of the phenomenon of burnout, which equates it with the need for people to take better care of themselves. Even Ms Ardern herself may have inadvertently reinforced this focus on the individual aspect of burnout with her parting words, urging people to “be strong, and be kind”.

Many people (especially healthcare professionals) wear burnout like a badge of honour. Burnout is evidence that they have worked hard, putting everything into their job.

But in her resignation speech, Ms Ardern said she “no longer had enough in the tank” to continue, suggesting that she felt continuing in the job was unsustainable. This is a necessary reminder that burnout starts with the work environment. Instead of asking why she could not continue in her post, we should be asking what factors in her job contributed to her feeling this way.