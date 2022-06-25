Putin's 'might is right' approach an affront to global stability

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell spoke at length about the Ukraine conflict in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, including the energy challenges for the bloc, EU expansion and its relations with China. Here are excerpts from that interview.

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: Sanctions by themselves will not stop the war. But they are limiting the Kremlin's ability to continue to finance it. Sanctions are only one of the tools we are using. The economic pressure they create is combined with political and diplomatic pressure to isolate Russia and force it to change its behaviour of disregarding international law. The sanctions will take full effect in the mid-to long-term. But they are already hitting the Kremlin hard. It is obvious that the Russian economy is losing its ability to modernise. In addition to sanctions, more and more companies and partners are withdrawing from Russia or stopping their activities there. All this has a combined effect on the overall situation in the country and its economy.

It is not only the EU that has introduced sanctions: there are more than 40 countries sanctioning Russia, among them the most developed economies in the world - including Singapore. We are together sending a clear signal: the international community will not tolerate imposing the law of the jungle on a peaceful neighbour. We have signed up to international principles and commitments, starting with the United Nations Charter and violating them is simply unacceptable.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 25, 2022, with the headline Putin's 'might is right' approach an affront to global stability. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top