Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis

The political scientist believes the reckless expansion of Nato provoked Russia

John Mearsheimer
Updated
Published
4 min ago
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous international conflict since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Understanding its root causes is essential if we are to prevent it from getting worse and, instead, to find a way to bring it to a close.

There is no question that President Vladimir Putin started the war and is responsible for how it is being waged. But why he did so is another matter. The mainstream view in the West is that he is an irrational, out-of-touch aggressor bent on creating a greater Russia in the mould of the former Soviet Union. Thus, he alone bears full responsibility for the Ukraine crisis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2022, with the headline Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis.

