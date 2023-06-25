Putin sought chaos, and he found it

Prigozhin’s revolt was a product of an informal power structure that Putin built up in his 23 years at Russia’s helm.

Anton Troianovski

For more than two decades, the informal power structure that Russian President Vladimir Putin built up helped him secure his unrivalled authority. PHOTO: NYTIMES
President Vladimir Putin of Russia always seemed to thrive on chaos. Then it threatened to consume him.

For the past few months, as mercenary chieftain Yevgeny Prigozhin escalated his feud with the Russian military, Mr Putin did not publicly reveal any discomfort. His silence fostered the kind of political ambiguity that has long been a trademark of Mr Putin’s rule: tolerating, even encouraging, conflict among the elite because it kept potential rivals in check, while underscoring that ultimate authority always rested with the President himself.

