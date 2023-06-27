Putin’s troubles are only just beginning

Military rebellions can usually be divided into two categories: those that succeed in overthrowing a government and therefore have long-term consequences, and those that fizzle out and are typically remembered as just a farce.

However, the mutiny in Russia over the weekend seems to belong to both categories. There is something both grizzly and comical about Yevgeny Prigozhin, the warlord in charge of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, who vowed to march on to Moscow and depose the Russian government, only to settle 36 hours later for a legal pardon and exile in neighbouring Belarus. But at the same time, what Prigozhin has started may change Russia’s history and could, therefore, have serious consequences.