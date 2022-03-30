Putin cares about only one thing, and it's not oligarchs

In 1996, when I was the Moscow bureau chief for CNN, a battle was under way between a faction of corrupt oligarchs and cronies of then President Boris Yeltsin's bodyguard, who was demanding more money from them for political "protection" and threatening to upend planned elections.

I asked Mr Anatoly Chubais, who was then the Deputy Prime Minister, the question that seemed at the heart of the fight: What is more important to Russians, power or money? He replied: "If you have to ask, you don't understand Russia."