Putin cares about only one thing, and it's not oligarchs

In a country where power is nearly everything, sanctions and lost fortunes alone will not change that fundamental dynamic

Eileen O'Connor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 1996, when I was the Moscow bureau chief for CNN, a battle was under way between a faction of corrupt oligarchs and cronies of then President Boris Yeltsin's bodyguard, who was demanding more money from them for political "protection" and threatening to upend planned elections.

I asked Mr Anatoly Chubais, who was then the Deputy Prime Minister, the question that seemed at the heart of the fight: What is more important to Russians, power or money? He replied: "If you have to ask, you don't understand Russia."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2022, with the headline Putin cares about only one thing, and it's not oligarchs. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top