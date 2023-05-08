Push-buttons are coming back, hurrah!

The last time a British monarch was crowned, in 1953, much of British life was far worse than it is today. The food was awful. Everyone smoked. The smog was thick and lethal. But one thing they did have in the 1950s was knobs, by which I mean buttons, dials and other physical protuberances that one could twist or prod to control anything from a television to a car radio.

I remembered this the other week when I rented a car in which nearly every button had been replaced by a touchscreen so baffling I nearly ran off the road trying to change the radio station. The good news is that, in some parts of the car industry, buttons are coming back.