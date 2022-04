There are 3.96 billion users of social media globally - and one-third of them are between 25 and 34 years old. With digitalisation, media consumption habits have changed, and the creator economy has grown to a point where an estimated 50 million content creators monetise their work.

Content creators, many of whom are young people, have changed the marketing scene by working with global brands to promote their products, whether through blogging, vlogging or social media content.