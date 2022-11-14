Private sector can do more to take on global challenges

From sustainability to public health, business leaders have a vital role to play to help governments deal with the increasingly complex challenges of our times

Michael R. Bloomberg

The private sector can move quickly, bring the right parties and resources to the table, and help blaze a path forward, says the author. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
1 min ago
With the world spinning faster and becoming more complex every day, the private sector has a vital role to play in building a more prosperous, resilient and equitable world. Whether it’s fighting climate change and improving public health, or tackling inflation, labour shortages and economic inequality, we cannot expect governments to go it alone. Business leaders must step up to help lead the way, too.

In his recent analysis of the “perfect long storm” battering global economies, Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam stressed the urgent need for “public-private collaboration on a scale never before adopted”. I couldn’t agree more. And this week, I will join him in Singapore for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which is bringing together 500 global business and government leaders from over 50 countries who are committed to collaborating across boundaries, industries and sectors.

