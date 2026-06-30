Pritam Singh saga: Watershed moment or an albatross for the WP?

Will retaining Pritam Singh as chief, in the wake of his lying conviction, prove a turning point in the fortunes of the Workers’ Party?

The answer may well be yes, but whether the party’s prospects dip or rise from now on is another matter.

Among the party’s most committed backers, this is an inflection point for the better: the party holding firm after weathering what they see not as an embarrassing scandal but a “political challenge”, the price of leading the opposition against an all-powerful, long-ruling PAP.

Hardcore PAP supporters will see the opposite. That is no surprise. There has long been disdain within the ruling party’s orthodoxy that the WP would keep as its leader a man convicted in a court of law – never mind that he was fined $7,000 on each of two counts of lying under oath, below the threshold for disqualification as an MP.

The views of these two camps are simple enough to read – not just on the two WP conclaves on June 28, first to settle whether Singh should remain leader and then to elect the party’s central executive committee (CEC), but also on the entire Raeesah Khan saga.

The more important question is what the rest make of it – those who do not wear party colours on their sleeves.

What do they see? How do they view a saga that the WP surely hopes is nearing its final pages, but which has already stretched back to 2021 and consumed about three-fifths of Singh’s tenure as party chief?

There is no public polling that tells us in detail. What we do know is roughly how many such potential swing voters there are – about 48 per cent of the electorate, according to Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) post-election surveys. These are voters with, in the survey’s words, an “eclectic mix of views”.

Centrist catchment

This is the catchment the PAP has regularly tapped, on top of its loyal base, to win elections by the margins it does. It is also the pool the WP must draw from if it is to grow into a party with a third of Parliament’s seats it says it wants to become in the medium term.

WP surrogates would insist the 2025 election gives us a clear indication of what the electorate thinks of Singh’s standing and “Raeesahgate”: that voters are generally unfazed , given the WP’s solid showing in the seats it contested and its cementing of its place as the country’s undisputed No. 2 political force, with other opposition parties trailing in the distance.

Is that a good proxy for the wider electorate’s view? Maybe. But it must also be noted that Singh’s conviction, though handed down before the polls, was finalised only on appeal in December 2025, months after the election. There is every chance this episode remains an issue of contestation, and even more of a lightning rod for the WP, at the next election.

Harpreet Singh, the prominent lawyer and newly inducted member of the WP CEC, wrote after the June 28 conclaves that the party’s decision to retain Singh as leader was not meant to “minimise or sidestep” Singh’s conviction; that it stands and must be respected. But, he said, cadres took into account Singh’s “entire record, character and conduct over more than 15 years of public life”.

That is fair and reasonable. It is also perhaps the view of the average WP supporter. But it should not be assumed that swing voters – whose support the WP needs if it is not to stagnate at its current level – will take the same indulgent view.

Singapore’s polity as a whole prizes honesty in candidates. The IPS post-election surveys, for instance, found that 75 per cent of respondents rated honesty as a “very important” attribute, with another 22 per cent calling it “important”. Fairness, hard work and efficiency mattered too.

Dysfunction test

Beyond that, these voters are likely to want a party that can faithfully represent their views in Parliament, without appearing beset by dysfunction.

By any measure, the Raeesah Khan affair was an example of dysfunction within the WP. Singapore’s opposition parties often gripe, generally with good reason, about the asymmetries they face in a political landscape shaped by the only party that has governed the country. But in this case, there is little room to play victim. This was as self-inflicted as political damage gets.

The other thing to note is what fence-sitting voters make of the internal dissension over Singh’s leadership, which led to the special cadre vote. The WP has sought to emphasise that this was not a split in the party, or a challenge to Singh’s leadership, but a mechanism for petitioners to raise an issue.

But the fact remains: This was a mini-revolt by slightly under a quarter of cadres, who signed a letter calling for a special conference after Singh’s conviction. Whether it was quelled or failed is beside the point. It cannot simply be dressed up as routine feedback. Otherwise, it could have been ventilated without triggering what was essentially a confidence vote on Singh.

Viewed by party-agnostic Singaporeans, it is hard to make the case that this will advance the WP’s pitch that it is a serious challenger to the PAP.

Whether the WP likes it or not – and Singh constantly reminds Singaporeans that it is a “small party” – comparisons will be made with the PAP. One of the ruling party’s strengths, after decades of uninterrupted rule, is the image of integrity and internal cohesion. Seen from the outside, that has made it something of a unicorn in modern politics. That yardstick will not disappear just because the WP finds it inconvenient.

The point here is not to present a fatalistic reading of the WP’s prospects after Singh’s retention as chief.

It is to suggest that the party should think hard not just about what its own echo chamber is saying, but also about how the people it needs to convert are likely to see all this. These future voters, alongside its current supporters, will determine the WP’s trajectory from its current place in Singapore politics.

What they are likely to want is an opposition that keeps the PAP administration on its toes, and raises the hard questions in Parliament on issues that deserve thorough ventilation – whether these be immigration and population policies, housing affordability, ministerial salaries or the cost of living.

On that score, whether the WP is moving fast enough, and being forceful enough, to faithfully reflect the concerns of voters beyond its base – or whether the sagas of recent years have become an albatross holding it back – is the open question.