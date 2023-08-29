Prigozhin is gone but the deadly power play in Russia remains

In 1773, Yemelyan Pugachev, a Russian military officer, mounted a rebellion against his country’s monarch, Empress Catherine the Great. Despite initial popular support, it failed. Pugachev was captured, brought to Moscow to be exhibited in a cage in the centre of the Russian capital and then cut to pieces with an axe, one limb at a time, before thousands of onlookers.

Exactly 250 years since the start of the Pugachev uprising, another rebel against the ruler of the day came to a similar spectacular end, not at the sharp end of an axe but blown to bits as a result of a mysterious jet explosion.