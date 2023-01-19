Pressured on three fronts, Japan takes gloves off

Citing threats from Russia, China and North Korea, it is taking steps to become a major conventional military power, leaving the post-World War II restrictions further behind.

Denny Roy
Besides taking steps toward making itself a more formidable country, Japan is also continuing its growth in security cooperation with its partners. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a profound psychological impact on Japan. Senior officials have said it makes a war of aggression more likely in the Asia-Pacific, and since the war broke out, most of the Japanese public now support beefing up the armed forces.

The Japanese are rattled by China’s military expansion, patrols near Japanese waters, challenges to Japan’s ownership of the Senkaku Islands, and bellicosity towards Taiwan. In August 2022, China fired five missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top