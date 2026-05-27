Preparing for a time when living to age 120 is commonplace

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Advances in medical technology mean we could live to be very old. Such a hyperaged society would face hard choices

As societies continue to age, the writer says it's time to start thinking about the hard choices they may need to make.

Discussing the rapid advances in medical science, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot mentioned to me that an expert in the ageing phenomenon had recently told him that living to 200 years was within the realm of possibility once science learnt to treat this disease medically known as senescence.

Who would want 200 grandkids, the pharma boss had remarked to the expert.

“You are thinking the wrong way,” she told Mr Soriot. “You would have your first kids at 60.”

My conversation with Mr Soriot took place in May, 2022 and at the time, the most recent data showed Japan had 86,000 people over the age of 100. This week, the statistics suggest that the age group of centenarians had risen by about half in four years, to 126,000, even as Japan’s population shrank by 3 million to 122 million over that period.

It’s not that wealthy Japan alone is seeing a rise in centenarians. China has about 49,000 centenarians and India, by no means as wealthy as the other two, about 38,000.

Some are celebrating the prospects of extended life. At the September 2025 military parade in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were caught on a hot mic discussing longevity.

Mr Putin suggested that biotechnology and organ transplants could enable people to live to 150, “grow younger” and even achieve immortality. For his part, Mr Xi acknowledged that 150 year lifespans are possible this century.

Extending human life to 200 – as the ageing expert told the AstraZeneca chief – may appear fanciful for the moment but the swift pace at which a whole host of medical advances is moving could mean that at the very least, reaching the age of 110 or 120 years could be commonplace within a few decades, especially in the wealthiest societies.

President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were caught on a hot mic discussing longevity in September 2025 when they met. PHOTO: REUTERS

Certainly, the centenarian landmark looks highly attainable, not just for the wealthy but also for the creamy layers of middle income countries.

It is a daunting prospect, especially when even rich societies worry over having to confront this problem sooner or later.

‘Hurry up and die’

In 2013, Mr Taro Aso, Japan’s then-deputy prime minister and finance minister, controversially suggested that elderly people approaching death should be allowed to “hurry up and die” to relieve the state’s burden on medical care.

Already in Asia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hongkong and Thailand are classified as either ‘super aged’ or on the verge of gaining that classification – which is used to describe a society where a fifth or more of the population is aged 65 or older.

Of these places, Japan, Singapore and South Korea have current average life expectancy rates of between 83 and 85 years.

What if the superaged society gets even older and proceeds to what we might call a hyperaged one?

This week, I dined with a friend who is involved with an advanced diagnostics firm that is soon launching a product that claims it can map the “environmental DNA” emitted by human breath, and identify with high accuracy the presence, or impending advent, of about a fifth of the 200 or so human cancers. All within 30 minutes of collecting the sample.

That’s just one disease type and a single diagnostic tool. Advances in imaging and blood testing are taking place in parallel on dozens of other diseases and so is treatment, whether through surgery, pharmaceuticals, radiation, immunotherapy and what have you.

Organ transplants are another field of research.

The biggest shifts may be conceptual. As the expert mentioned to Mr Soirot, scientists are working on treating ageing itself as a modifiable process rather than an immutable fact of life.

You might say that this just means more people walking around with diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s but thanks to AI-assisted brain imaging and earlier biomarker detection, researchers are trying to intervene before symptoms appear.

New Market Pitch, which offers market research pitch decks, says 2025 saw a major spurt in VC money going to the longevity industry, with US$2.21 billion raised for 31 qualifying deals. That compares with 2024’s 18 qualifying deals which raised a total of US$577 million.

Among the valuation leaders last year was Retro Biosciences backed by Sam Altman which is involved in one of the hottest areas of longevity science called epigenetic reprogramming, a technology that reverses age-related changes to DNA.

Last August, Retro Biosciences announced that in partnership with Mr Altman’s OpenAI, its AI models had made reprogramming 50 times more efficient.

While Mr Putin may have mused to Mr Xi about organ transplants helping “lower age” a significant roadblock in longevity medicine remains organ failure. But here too improved immune suppression strategies and longer survival times with xenotransplant – infusion of living cells or organs from non-human animal sources such as pigs – might suggest that once scalable, deaths from organ shortages could be dramatically lowered.

As seen during Covid-19, drug discovery timelines have already shrunk from years to months. Now, AI is rapidly accelerating the design of drugs. Indeed, some say the era of personalised medicine may soon be upon us.

Hard choices for longer lifespans

What does this sure-to-arrive enhanced longevity mean for human society, already feeling the strains of folk living into their 80s? What happens when people start routinely living to a hundred, then 105 and 110? How will longer lifespans gel with institutions still designed with assumptions about work, family, health and retirement drawn from a fading era?

Already, the march of AI has disrupted so much we assumed over the semi permanence of employment, of employers keeping their part of the bargain in exchange with employees who turn in acceptable work, steadily.

The assumed stability in turn contributed to making longer term investments in homes and children.

But not only is that era ending, new forms of inequality – the ‘AI gap’ for instance – are rising. Soon, we could be seeing similar inequalities in longevity.

Amidst all this disruption, the looming age of extended longevity will upend societies even more. Intergenerational tensions are probably inevitable. Caregiver burnout as well.

The Chinese burden – the so-called 4-2-1 wherein a person has his parents and all four grandparents to support – may conceivably extend for a great grandparent or two as well. And not just in China.

What measures should we consider to confront all this? Hard choices will have to be made, for sure.

Would the productive age group, already heaving under the burden of job insecurities, be called upon to do filial service forever, or have an opt-out option after a designated period? .

Should there be a ‘cutoff’ year, say 120, for the oldest in the pack living on state support, especially if the individual concerned has severe ambulatory and cognitive issues? Should people be allowed the option to ‘retire’ from Planet Earth once you turn 100 or 105 – if that genuinely is their choice?

More than three decades ago, Mr Lee Kuan Yew wondered aloud whether it would make sense to give people who were aged between 35 and 60, and had families, more than one vote – thus allowing more say in policy to people with deep stakes in society.

Although Mr Lee did not pursue the idea, it might be time to revisit it, if nothing else but to ensure that people living out their retirement – worthy and productive as they may have been in the past – do not compel vote-minded political leaders to skew policies their way.

On the flip side, there is a strong case already for forcibly retiring political leaders once they turn 80, if only to prevent them carrying on with age-old biases and prejudices inherited from an earlier era.

These are sobering thoughts, perhaps impractical even. But the point here is that society may need to come to a consensus about what the social structure will, and should look like – and proceed from that point on. It is a consensus that needs to be woven with every section of society involved – including healthcare experts, legal minds and sociologists. The sooner we start discussing these issues the better lest we be taken by surprise.