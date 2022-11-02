Prepare for the reality of the chip wars

The question of how far decoupling will go depends on China’s next move, as well as the extent of new US rules.

Rana Foroohar

Countries and companies need redundancy in sourcing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
56 min ago
There has been widespread portrayal of US President Joe Biden’s recent semiconductor export bans on China as America’s declaration of economic war with the country. But, in fact, Washington is merely reacting to Beijing, and it is a late reaction at that.

It is worth recalling that China actually paved the way for formal supply chain decoupling with the Made in China 2025 programme. This was announced seven years ago (before the Trump presidency) and explicitly spelt out the country’s desire to be free of Western technology – chips in particular – within the next few years.

