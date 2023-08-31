Prabowo sports new image, but former rival Jokowi holds key to his success

As October’s official registration for Indonesia’s presidential candidates draws near, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, chairman of the Gerindra party, finds himself in a tight race with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) standard-bearer Ganjar Pranowo in the popularity stakes.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is lagging behind in third spot, according to the latest poll published by Kompas on Aug 21. The poll showed Mr Ganjar ahead at 24.9 per cent, Mr Prabowo at 24.6 per cent and Mr Anies at 12.7 per cent. Between now and the election in February 2024, lots can happen but what has stood out is the remarkable transformation of Mr Prabowo, whom many considered too old and too encumbered with historical baggage following his second election defeat in 2019.