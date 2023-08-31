Indonesian presidential election

Prabowo sports new image, but former rival Jokowi holds key to his success

The Defence Minister went from tough guy to ‘cute’ in a remarkable rebranding and is neck and neck with a PDI-P candidate in the polls. The choice of the vice-presidential running mate is likely to tilt the balance.

Johannes Nugroho

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) lost to Mr Joko Widodo in the 2014 presidential race. PHOTOS: PRABOWO/INSTAGRAM,GAVIN FOO
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As October’s official registration for Indonesia’s presidential candidates draws near, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, chairman of the Gerindra party, finds himself in a tight race with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) standard-bearer Ganjar Pranowo in the popularity stakes.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is lagging behind in third spot, according to the latest poll published by Kompas on Aug 21. The poll showed Mr Ganjar ahead at 24.9 per cent, Mr Prabowo at 24.6 per cent and Mr Anies at 12.7 per cent. Between now and the election in February 2024, lots can happen but what has stood out is the remarkable transformation of Mr Prabowo, whom many considered too old and too encumbered with historical baggage following his second election defeat in 2019.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top