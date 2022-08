In the race to be Britain's next prime minister, being tough on China seems like a prerequisite.

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak has called China the biggest threat to the United Kingdom, and pledged to close all 30 Confucius Institutes in the country to stem its influence. His rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, already known for her strident views on Beijing, has said that Western nations should do more to boost Taiwan's ability to defend itself.