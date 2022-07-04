Power Play

China's Belt and Road Initiative is shifting gears

The BRI faces economic headwinds, including competition from the new US-led PGII. But Beijing is adapting to past criticism and new challenges.

China Correspondent In Beijing
The Belt and Road Initiative aimed to link China to the rest of the world through a network of ports, roads and railways. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be in trouble.

As the impact from Covid-19 restrictions throttles the Chinese economy, Beijing's ability to finance its infrastructure-led initiative is being crimped.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top