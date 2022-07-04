China's Belt and Road Initiative is shifting gears

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be in trouble.
As the impact from Covid-19 restrictions throttles the Chinese economy, Beijing's ability to finance its infrastructure-led initiative is being crimped.
China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be in trouble.
As the impact from Covid-19 restrictions throttles the Chinese economy, Beijing's ability to finance its infrastructure-led initiative is being crimped.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.