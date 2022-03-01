Power Play

Asean unity fraying in the Sino-US tug of war

Despite China's courtship, misgivings persist. Beijing's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine is likely to heighten anxieties in South-east Asia. &#8226;Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

China Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Over the past two years, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has made three tours of South-east Asia, where he visited all 10 Asean countries. On each, he came with offers of vaccines, economic aid and investments to a pandemic-battered region.

When Asean and China commemorated 30 years of dialogue relations last November, China's largesse was also on display - in addition to vaccines there was a pledge to buy up to US$150 billion (S$203 billion) worth of farm products from Asean over the next five years. "China was, is, and will always be Asean's good neighbour, good friend and good partner," said President Xi Jinping then.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2022, with the headline Asean unity fraying in the Sino-US tug of war.

