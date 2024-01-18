Powering Singapore: Urgent need to find energy alternatives amid net-zero push

As it looks to reduce its reliance on natural gas, the Republic can look at importing cleaner energy and consider nuclear energy and green hydrogen as options. This is one of a two-part special titled Powering Singapore that delves into the country’s search for alternative sources of energy.

Chang Young Ho and Christopher Soh

Singapore will have to start looking at new ways to power its energy needs over the next few years in the wake of a historic climate deal. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The lights that shine at Marina Bay; the trains that ferry passengers across the island; the electricity that keeps factories buzzing and homes humming. Singapore will have to start looking at new ways to power its energy needs over the next few years in the wake of a historic climate deal that has wide-ranging implications.

For the first time since nations began meeting three decades ago to confront climate change, diplomats from nearly 200 countries recently approved a global pact that explicitly calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” like oil, natural gas and coal that are dangerously heating the planet. Before COP28, past climate deals had avoided mentioning the words “fossil fuels”.

