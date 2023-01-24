Posting videos of children crying and people having meltdowns a poor idea

A viral video of a mum sharing her daughter’s reactions to her O-level results should provoke deeper thinking about a child’s right to privacy and whether parents in general should err on the side of sharing less.

Annie Tan

Social media is awash with pictures and videos of babies and toddlers, many obviously too young to give consent. PHOTO: PEXELS
Do we over-share every minutiae of our lives and that of others around us?

When mumfluencer Sarah Cheng-De Winne posted a TikTok video of her daughter crying after collecting her O-level results earlier this month, the backlash was immediate.

