Post-Ukraine conflict: Russia's obligation to compensate

The harrowing footage of civilian displacement and property destruction from Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings to mind the importance of a recent but overshadowed milestone - on Jan 13 this year, Iraq finally satisfied its compensation obligations arising from its invasion of Kuwait.

The Kuwait invasion compensation programme was administered by the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC). Through the UNCC, Iraq paid a total of US$52.4 billion (S$71 billion) to severely impacted individuals, corporations, governments and international organisations.